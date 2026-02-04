KVNF Regional Newscast: February 4, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: The Olathe community recently honored the Gray family for their longtime commitment to the sport of wrestling. According to the MDP, the family tradition was started by Harvey Gray who attended his first wrestling camp in Boulder more than 50 years ago. Members of the Gray family dominated Colorado wrestling over the next five decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Colorado Chapter as the recipient of the Family Heritage Award.

A Delta jury convicted Corbin Lovato of second-degree murder in the 2023 stabbing death of 57 year old Duane Hamn. Hamn was helping a relative move into the Delta RV park in November of 2023 when the two men got into an altercation. Lovato stabbed Hamn several times causing critical blood loss and died at the scene. Lovato has a lengthy criminal history including vehicular homicide in 2011 according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s records. He will be sentenced for the murder of Duane Hamn on March 10th. More on this story is at Delta County Independent.

Ouray County has ordered a disc golf tournament held on Log Hill Mesa to stop operating without a special- use permit, citing concerns about illegal gambling as well as other county rule violations. The “Annual Flying Elk Doubles Disc Golf Championship” was held in June 2024 and June 2025, according to Facebook posts. The county addresses other concerns, including the event having more than 50 participants, unauthorized camping, traffic and unpermitted infrastructure. More on this story is at Ouray County Plaindealer.

STATE NEWS: Colorado officials consider striking soda from SNAP grocery lists.

REGIONAL NEWS: Federal auditors have said that Congress could throw out the resource management plan for the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument in Southern Utah by introducing a bill and getting a simple majority. The plan was finalized just over a year ago. National monuments, by definition, do not allow for extraction, and prioritize protecting natural and cultural resources. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes spoke with Autumn Gillard, the coordinator for the Grand Staircase-Escalante Inter-Tribal Coalition to find out more.