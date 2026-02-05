KVNF Regional Newscast: February 5, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Grand Mesa Nordic Council will enter the final phase of construction on Skyway Station, the non-profits' first permanent facility. They group reached a major financial milestone in late January 2026, securing the remaining funds needed to complete the multi-purpose hub costing $1.6 million dollars. The Skyway Station, slated to open mid-April, is designed to handle the extreme conditions of the 10,000-foot plateau. The shelter will provide shelter for people during inclement weather and provide storage for Nordic Council maintenance equipment.

Montrose Regional Health recently honored nurses Alyssa Moon and Rheann Smedly with the DAISY Award, a national recognition that celebrates extraordinary nursing care. Between September and December, the hospital received more than 35 DAISY nominations from patients, family members, and caregivers recognizing nurses who made a meaningful difference in their care. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation to honor nurses for the compassionate, skillful care they provide to patients and families. Nominations may be submitted by patients, family members, co-workers, or community members.

Ouray County commissioners will hold a work session next week to discuss prairie dogs as a nuisance. The topic will be reviewed following a written demand from Mark Kirk who raises cattle near Ridgway. Kirk told authorities that he would pursue a class action lawsuit if the county doesn’t adopt rules requiring private landowners to control them. Kirk argues the town of Ridgway and city of Ouray’s nuisance rules requiring property owners to control prairie dogs and Ouray County’s lack of rules mean he and his neighbors in the county don’t have equal protection under the law against prairie dogs. More on this story at ouraynews.com

STATE NEWS: State Parks and Wildlife is calling in reinforcements to stop the spread of invasive zebra mussels in the Colorado River. As KUNC’s Scott Franz reports, the containment plan includes new tech and ramped up testing.

REGIONAL NEWS: At the end of 2025, the Trump administration ordered an aging coal plant in Northwest Colorado to stay open, citing a so-called regional energy emergency. Now, its operating company is telling the federal government it would be too costly to maintain the plant, which was scheduled to shut down on New Year’s Eve. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on this ongoing story.

FEATURE STORY: In many of Colorado’s rural mountain towns, basic services can be few and far between. This is something that especially impacts older residents. Limited social programming, or even the absence of a place to gather, can leave seniors isolated. In the tiny mountain town of Lake City, a group of locals is working to change that. For KVNF News, Laura Palmisano brings us the story.

