We’re experiencing technical difficulties with our on-air signal. Our team is troubleshooting—thanks for your patience. In the meantime you can stream online for uninterrupted service.
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2026

By Lisa Young
Published February 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
A new report shows how New Mexico’s public lands protections were weakened by Project 2025.

LOCAL NEWS: Colorado Governor Jared Polis recently appointed Ryan L. Hess to the Montrose County Court in the 7th Judicial District. This appointment fills a vacancy on the court. Hess’s term was effective upon appointment by the governor. Prior to his appointment, Hess served as a Detective for the Montrose Police Department (2024-present); Deputy District Attorney in the 7th Judicial District.

The Montrose girls swim team is getting geared up for the Class 4A state swim meet. They recently had a solid showing at the Glenwood Springs Demon Invite last weekend. The Red Hawks scored a relay win, taking the 200-yard medley relay title. The team heads to the Southwestern Conference meet at the Maverick Center this weekend to try and improve their seed times for next week’s state meet. The 4A state meet begins on Feb. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

The 2026 Delta County Fair will feature a new Fiber Arts Division this August. Organizers say the newly added division will include four categories: Hand Spun Yarn; Articles Made from Hand Spun Yarn; Articles Woven from Commercial Yarn and Felted Items.

FEATURE STORY: Gun violence in schools is a topic that often leads to heated, highly polarized, debates about gun control. But, some pioneering school districts in Western Colorado that are using an innovative approach to stop school violence before guns are in the picture. KVNF's Brody Wilson reports.

REGIONAL NEWS: A new report shows how New Mexico’s public lands protections were weakened by Project 2025. For New Mexico News Connection Roz Brown reports.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
