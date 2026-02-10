© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
We’re experiencing technical difficulties with our on-air signal. Our team is troubleshooting—thanks for your patience. In the meantime you can stream online for uninterrupted service.
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2026

By Lisa Young
Published February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
LOCAL NEWS: Paonia Board of Trustees recently approved a third change order from the firm relining Paonia’s 2-million-gallon water tank, adding about $27,000 to the project's cost. The additions include a temporary heat source to maintain workability and coating cure conditions; temporary power, to operate heating and environmental control equipment and dehumidification equipment to control moisture levels and support coating quality requirements. According to reporting in the High Country Shopper, the change order brings the total cost of the agreement to about $1 million, still about half a million dollars below the next-lowest bid received, according to Paonia Town Administrator Stefen Wynn.

Eleven candidates for the Montrose City Council were invited to a candidate information session last week. According to city officials the slate represents the largest number of candidates on the ballot since 2020.” Roughly 40 people, including City Council, department heads, all candidates, and citizens attended the 45-minute session. Mayor Dave Frank, gave general comments about serving on the city council, followed by a candidate Q & A. There will be a number of community candidate events scheduled for March ahead of election day on April 7th.

Also, in Montrose: the State of the City meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 23, at the Montrose Pavilion. City leadership will deliver a presentation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., covering the most important issues facing the Montrose community.

ENVIROMENTAL NEWS: Taking care of the soil is a big trend for farmers looking to provide healthier products in our region, regenerative farming methods are hoping to reduce chemical use on Arizona ranchland. For Arizona News Connection, Mark Moran reports.

FEATURE STORY: There's a new trail system for Nordic skiers on top of the Alpine Plateau in the Cimarron Mountains near Blue Mesa Reservoir. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to Micah McKee, the co-founder of Arrowhead Nordic, the Montrose nonprofit that maintains the trails.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
