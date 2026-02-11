KVNF Regional Newscast: February 11, 2026

HOUSE DISTRICT 54 ELECTION: Mallory Martin a Democrat from Palisade is running for House District 54 which is currently held by Republican Matt Soper, a Delta native. Soper is term limited, opening the seat to a new representative this November. Martin, a business owner and mother of two, held a meet and greet in Delta last weekend. Prior to the event, KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Youngspoke candidly with Martin about her run for the seat that has traditionally been held by Republicans.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta-Montrose Electric Association is bowing out of the loan forgiveness program award that would have helped build a 20 megawatt solar array. The project, announced in 2024, is now a no-go. DMEA’s CEO Jack Johnston cited inflation, rising construction costs and other pressures, as the reason to scrap the $96 million project. In an interview with the MDP, Johnston said. The financial circumstances would have placed undue pressure on the rates. He commented further saying “ that’s just not a trade-off we were willing to make,” More on this story is available at montrosepress.com.

INSURANCE: Insurance experts say now is the time to study your health benefits before you need them, here’s Mark Richardson with the Colorado News Connection.