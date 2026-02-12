KVNF Regional Newscast: February 12, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting last week. The event included a recap of 2025. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, Chamber Director Mariah Emond noted that in 2025 the chamber conducted 10 ribbon cuttings, brought in 34 new chamber members, hosted 11 Women in Business events and offered a slate of new programming. The complete story along with this year’s business and community awards can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

The Board of Directors of the Creamery Arts Center in Hotchikiss has hired Malanie Hoshiko as its Executive Director. The Colorado native will oversee day-to-day operations and organizational planning. She is a graduate of the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, earning a Fine Arts Degree in Sculpture and Drawing. There will be a meet and greet this Friday, February 13th, from 5-8 pm at the Creamery Arts Center in Hotchkiss.

It’s not too soon to look ahead to one of the most popular summer time events in the valley. The fourth annual Fourth of July Western Sky Balloon Festival will take place July 3-5 at Confluence Park in Delta. This year’s festival coincides with the nation’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary. The event will feature approximately 25 hot air balloons piloted by crews from multiple states. The complete schedule is available at the city of Delta website.

IN STATE NEWS: Colorado lawmakers are working to protect Coloradans from unlawful ICE activity, for Colorado News Connection, Eric Galatas has more. Also, Colorado lawmakers are busy at work with bills on gun regulation, housing and alcohol fees moving through the general assembly. To find out more, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with Lucas Brady Woods with the Colorado Capitol News Alliance.