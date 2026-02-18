KVNF Regional Newscast: February 18, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Tri-County Health Network was recently awarded a $75,000 award in the inaugural round of grant funding through the Colorado Safe Futures Fund for suicide prevention. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, Montrose County lost 87 community members to suicide, and 52 from firearm between 2020 and 2024 a stat that is sadly on par with the national average. Tri-County will use its grant allotment to support its Lethal Means-Safety efforts and to expand its We Are The Ones Who Partner to Protect campaign. The Colorado Safe Futures Fund disbursed a total of $ 770,000 to 18 organizations statewide, including Tri-County and the San Miguel Resource Center. Colorado Safe Futures is a philanthropic partnership forged by Rose Community Foundation and Colorado Health Foundation to reduce firearms deaths. More on this story is available online at montrosepress.com

STATE LEGISLATURE: Last week, high school students gathered at the State Capitol, meeting with legislators and calling on them to pass tighter gun laws. The event was part of an annual statehouse advocacy day for Colorado members of Students Demand Action. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U's Don Davis reports that the focus this year was on a measure to tighten an existing ban on 3-D printed guns.

DROUGHT GAMES: On today's water Wednesday, drought is on everybody’s mind right now as the State of Colorado reckons with a snowpack that is about half of normal, and with the realities of sharing the Colorado River with other states. North Fork High School students, along with community leaders, met last week to play a game based on how communities can survive water scarcity. Marty Durlin reports.