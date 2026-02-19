KVNF Regional Newscast: February 19, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Ouray city officials are weighing next steps after a trio of bids to build a pair of pedestrian crosswalks and other improvements at either end of town exceeded the project budget. The town received an $800,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation in 2022 and intends to match it with $200,000 in city funds to complete a number of projects including a crosswalk on Main Street between the parking lots for the Hot Springs Pool and Perimeter Trail on the north end of town. More on this story is available on line at ouraynews.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released its 2026 Colorado Big Game brochure, outlining changes that affect upcoming hunting seasons, and the limited license draw process. Hunters must again purchase a qualifying license for the 2026 license year before applying for either the primary or secondary draws, with most qualifying licenses available starting March 1st.

STATE NEWS: The Polis administration was recently sued over factory farm pollution. Eric Galatas has the story

COLORADO LEGISLATURE NEWS: Colorado lawmakers are busy at work with bills moving through the general assembly. To find out more, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with Rae Solomon with the Colorado Capitol News Alliance.

