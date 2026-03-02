KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Paonia’s Board of Trustees voted in a recent meeting to not pursue a possible sale or transfer of the town’s Twin Lakes property. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, the decision followed an extensive staff presentation and nearly two hours of public comment. Trustees focused on infrastructure constraints, governance requirements and the town’s capacity to manage a sale process. Berg Harvest and the Carl E. Berg Education Foundation had expressed interest in purchasing the former wastewater lagoon site for a museum and observatory connected to the foundation’s nonprofit and educational activities. More on this story is available online at deltacountyindependent.com

ENVIROMENTAL AND HEALTH NEWS: Saying 'no' to plastics can make you and the environment healthier. For New Mexico News Connection, Roz Brown reports.

Colorado's Plastic Pollution Reduction Act which bans single-use plastic carryout bags and expanded styrofoam food containers at most large retail stores and restaurants went into effect in 2024. Small businesses with three or fewer locations in Colorado are exempt from the plastic bag ban, but must still charge the 10-cent fee.

ICE ENFORCEMENT NEWS: A West Slope Latino advocacy group recently published findings related to the disappearance of Garfield County residents. The group is calling on Colorado’s Attorney General to step in and investigate what they describe as a potentially illegal collaboration between federal immigration agents and local law enforcement. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Lily Jones reports.