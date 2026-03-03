KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2026

DELTA COUNTY NEWS: Delta County has recently launched a new mobile app for important county information. I spoke last week with Lindsay Mitchell, Delta County Public Information Office, about the new communication app.

LOCAL NEWS: Upcoming construction on the air-traffic control tower at Grand Junction Regional Airport isn’t expected to disrupt travel plans or day to day operations. According to reporting in the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel work on the control tower includes replacing the roof, updating stairway handrails, and installing new HVAC units. The work is scheduled to take place this month into April. Cost of the project could total up to about $1.5 million, according to airport officials with most of the expense being covered by a $1.3 million federal grant. More on this story is available online at gjsentinel.com.

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will conduct a Candidate Forum for the Montrose City Council Candidates on Thursday, March 12, from 6:00 pm. The event will take place at the Montrose City Council Chambers. Doors open at 5:30. The public is invited to attend this non-partisan Forum. All eleven City Council candidates have been invited. The event will be livestreamed and recorded, and complete information on the event is on the City of Montrose public meeting portal.

SKI PATROLLER INJURED: A ski patroller in Telluride was injured in a slide last month. As K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, the slide happened while the patroller was doing avalanche mitigation.

