KVNF Regional Newscast: March 9, 2026

Broomfield School District measles outbreak continues to spread

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported last week that three measles cases had been identified in the Broomfield School District. On Friday, March 6, the agency stated in a press release that four more individuals in the Denver area have been diagnosed. Two of the individuals are residents of Adams County, while one is a resident of Weld County, and all four are unvaccinated and connected to the Broomfield school district. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website has a list of locations where the public may have been exposed to the disease, and more information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approves petition to restrict hunting of furbearers

As we reported last week, changes to the hunting and trapping of furbearing animals on Colorado’s public lands became the subject of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting. The commission voted 6-4 last week to advance a petition to ban commercial fur sales and place limits on harvesting furbearers. The Colorado Sun spoke to attendees, who referred to the meeting as "embarrassing" and “out of control,” with some struggling to understand what exactly the commission was voting on. Animal rights activists are celebrating the ban, while critics claim that the decision was based on faulty science. Now that the petition has passed, CPW staff will draft rules along with regulations outlining proposed exceptions to the ban.

Mesa County’s uranium mill tailings disposal site receives continued federal funding

U.S. Congress members on both sides of the aisle have expressed their support for the continuation of Mesa County’s uranium mill tailings disposal site, which relies on federal funding. Last week, Colorado’s Democratic Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, and Utah Republican Senator John Curtis introduced the Responsible Containment Reauthorization Act of 2026. The bill would amend current legislation, which lists 2031 as the deadline to shut down the site completely, and extend the authorization of the disposal site until it is filled to capacity. Mesa County Commissioners wrote a letter to Senator Hickenlooper in February, stating that “this site ensures the safe, long-term disposal of uranium mill tailings from mill sites and properties in Western Colorado... It is imperative that this disposal site remain operational as a safe disposal option for low-level radioactive material.”

Montrose County Commissioners delay announcement of county manager finalists

Montrose County Commissioners had been set to announce finalists for the county manager position at a meeting last Wednesday. According to the Montrose Free Press, county attorney Julie Andress stated at the beginning of the meeting that the announcement was delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances.” The county has been without a manager since last April, since the former manager left after stating that he had been asked by two commissioners to resign. The circumstances preventing the announcement were not stated, nor and a new date was not provided.

Outdoor recreation remains a strong force in nation's economy

Outdoor recreation remains a strong force in the nation’s economy, bringing in over one trillion dollars in 2024, though growth has slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young musicians rely on local music stores for instruemnt repairs

Across the region, tens of thousands of students take part in school music programs from high school marching bands to middle school orchestras, and those students rely on local music stores to rent and often repair the instruments. In Longmont, (on Colorado's Front Range), many local student musicians have passed through the doors of M’s Music and Repair. Nestled between a tortilla shop and a martial arts studio in a strip mall near the high school, the husband-and-wife team who run the store have seen just about every kind of instrument problem come through the door.