KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2026

A couple of exciting updates on Western Slope athletes

Montrose resident and ice cross athlete Sarah Seibold recently won a silver medal at the All Terrain Skate Cross Federation World Cup in Austria, and Telluride resident Hailey Griffin will race in alpine skiing in the Paralympic Games for the first time this week.

Montrose voters to receive ballots for city council election

The City of Montrose stated in a press release that registered voters can expect to receive their ballots for the April 7th municipal election in the mail between March 16 and March 23. Three city council seats are to be filled in this election. Voters are encouraged to return ballots by mail or to the curbside ballot box outside the Montrose County offices on South 2nd St, to the ballot box within the County election office, or to the drop box located within City Hall at 400 Main Street.

Telluride Ski Resort files a lawsuit against current and former Telluride and Mountain Village officials.

The Telluride Times reports that “The lawsuit essentially blames the 13-day Telluride Ski Patrol strike and concurrent 10-day closing of the mountain on the defendants.” The lawsuit alleges that the defendants had the power to control a labor strike, but allowed it to continue in order to harm the resort and give them more leverage to purchase Telski under favorable terms.

A Colorado network of volunteer abortion doulas is looking to expand into the Western Slope.

A new volunteer abortion doula network will be based out of the Glenwood Springs Planned Parenthood clinic.

Paonia family puts forth a plan to purchase and rehabilitate a four-acre parcel of land once used for the town’s sewer ponds

Starting in 2008, Paonia decommissioned the Town’s old sewer ponds, located just west of the North Fork River at Samuel Wade Bridge. Now the Thliveris family, owner of Berg Harvest Cafe and Mercantile on adjacent property, has put forth a plan to purchase and rehabilitate this four-acre parcel. On February 24, they came before the Paonia Board of Trustees to ask the Town to consider selling it.