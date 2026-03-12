KVNF Regional Newscast: March 12, 2026

Gunnison High School goes into lockdown after recieving threat

According to the City of Gunnison Facebook page, The Gunnison Police Department's immediate response was to protect all students and staff by securing the GHS site both inside and out. Police additionally secured all Gunnison school campuses. The lockdown was lifted after two hours, and the initial investigation into the phone number used indicates a false threat. If you'd like to learn more about what school districts in the KVNF listening area are doing to support school safety, check out our recent Local Motion on this topic by looking for local motion under the news tab at KVNF.org.

Attorney General Phil Weiser joins coalition of state attorneys general in challenging the Trump administration’s demand that higher education institutions provide new data to the U.S. Department of Education

The data is supposedly being collected to track compliance with a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibits race from being used as a factor in admissions. The coalition argues the hasty implementation of new survey requirements leaves institutions vulnerable to inadvertent errors and unreliable data that could lead to costly penalties and baseless investigations into their practices, and that it jeopardizes student privacy by requesting in-depth information about individual students. Moreover, the coalition argues the new data demands jeopardize student privacy and could lead to individuals being easily identified. Many institutions have data protection obligations to their students, which, the lawsuit alleges, are placed at risk by the administration’s new demands.

Major state grant supporting outdoor education programs for youth and families in Delta County is renewed

Great Outdoors Colorado, which invests a portion of the proceeds from the Colorado Lottery to help outdoor organizations, will continue funding Delta’s Nature Connection for five more years. Executive Director Jess Finnigan told the Delta County Independent that the renewed grant ensures the organization can continue running its programs for local youth. Since its founding, the organization has served more than 40,000 people through programs that connect children and families with outdoor experiences.

“Changes to Practices relating to Death bill clears the State House Business Affairs and Labor Committee

The bill makes changes to death-care related practices, including an amendment that increases abuse of a corpse from a class-6 felony to a class-5. The Delta County Independent spoke to Sponsor Matt Soper, who represents parts of Mesa and Delta counties. Soper stated, “It really stems from the fact that we’ve now had seven individuals convicted of abuse of a corpse.” He then mentioned the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, whose operator Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, are now serving federal prison time for a scheme by which they obtained and sold human remains without proper consent from the deceased’s next of kin. The bill also changes or strengthens certain regulations and provisions that funeral homes must abide by.

Colorado representative Joe Neguse is calling for an investigation into the Trump administration’s dismantling of the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

In a letter to the Inspector General, Neguse says a whistleblower told him that N-Car and the National Science Foundation, which oversees the center, had reached an agreement to transfer parts of its space weather program to a private, for-profit company.

Theater group changes venue after Ouray County closes county events center

Minerva West is a small theater troupe in Ridgway that recently had to change venue because Ouray County, facing a budget shortfall, choose to close the Ouray County Events Center in Ridgway. KVNF's Brody Wilson spoke with two actors from Minerva West that are starring in their upcoming show "Greater Tuna".

