KVNF Regional Newscast: March 13, 2026

Delta County Police Department announces Commander Jesse Cox as new chief of police

The department’s news release states that Cox brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to the role and a career defined by public safety, leadership, transparency, and community partnership. Chief Cox has lived on the Western Slope for more than 40 years and is a longtime Delta resident. City leadership has expressed their confidence in Chief Cox’s leadership and vision for the department.

Democrat Dwayne Romero of Aspen enters the race to unseat Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Hurd in western Colorado.

According to the Montrose Daily Press, Romero worked as director of economic development under then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, and served on the Aspen City Council and on the Aspen School District Board of Education. He is a former Army Ranger and a Bronze Star recipient, and now owns and operates a property and construction management business. Financial executive Alex Kelloff, also from the Roaring Fork Valley, is also running to flip Hurd’s seat, and prior to Romero’s announcement he was the only Democrat who had reported raising money in the race.

The Montrose Recreation District and Montrose County School District work together to facilitate swap of town buildings

Officials announced last week that the school district purchased the recreation district’s field house with plans of turning it into an early childhood center. The recreation district used funds from the sale and savings to purchase the Secret Creek building, located within the Colorado Outdoors campus, where the field house will be relocated and reimagined. Since both districts were already preparing for major capital projects, they were able to purchase the respective buildings without asking the taxpayers for more money or increasing recreation district membership fees.

The Colorado River District to host 2026 State of The River meetings in the coming weeks

The event series is a spring tradition in western Colorado, allowing neighbors and local experts to discuss major western water issues and the projects and priorities of each local community. The State of the River will be held in Montrose on March 16th, in Ridgway on the 17th, and in Grand Junction on April 7th. You can find more details and register at coloradoriverdistrict.org

Water managers consider new ways to get more moisture into the environment in the midst of historic drought

In the midst of historic drought in the Rocky Mountains, many water managers are looking for ways to get more moisture into the environment. Some are considering things like cloud seeding, which is meant to create more precipitation in certain areas. It’s a technique that has been used for decades in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.

Paonia non-profit brings agricultural and conservation interests of the North Fork to Washington, D.C.

The Western Slope Conservation Center is a Paonia based non profit that has been working to conserve the lands, air, water and wildlife of the Western Slope since 1977. KVNF's Brody Wilson had a conversation with Advocacy Coordinator, and KVNF Board Member, Melissa Newell about an effort to represent the conservation and agricultural interests of the North Fork in Washington DC.