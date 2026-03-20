KVNF Regional Newscast: March 20, 2026

Micro-Grids plans to launch a facility in Delta County

The facility has been made possible by the Rural Jump-Start program, a collaborative effort by the state, local governments, Institutes of Higher Education, and economic development organizations to incentivize new businesses to start in or move to rural counties. Micro-Grid, a manufacturer of outdoor battery and inverter cabinets for the solar and battery storage industry, hopes to create new jobs in manufacturing and workforce development opportunities for students in the area in collaboration with the Technical College of the Rockies.

Switchboard Strategies and Denver Film today announces plans for The Colorado150

Beginning in June 2026, more than 30 independent, community-based venues throughout Colorado will screen a selection from the best 25 films Colorado’s helped produce since 1876. The films will be chosen by Colorado film programmers, theater managers, creative district administrators, and other industry professionals. In addition, Colorado film fans will be able to help fill in the list of the top Colorado 150 movies. Residents can vote for their favorite Colorado-related film at https://colorado150film.com/. Participating locations in the KVNF listening area will be The Avalon Theater in Grand Junction, the Wright Opera House in Ouray, and Powerhouse in Silverton.

Scott Mijares' anti-recall effort pays fine to settle campaign finance complaint

The campaign that rallied for former Montrose County Commissioner Scott Mijares to stay in office after he faced a recall campaign has agreed to settle a campaign finance complaint by paying a $967 fine. The settlement document states that the issues committee, called The Say No to the Recall of Scott Mijares, did not include proper “paid for by” disclaimers on campaign advertising. The Montrose Daily Press reports that The Colorado Secretary of State Elections Division found that Mijares acted promptly once notified of the campaign finance violation complaints. He attempted to cure the defect by placing stickers with that information on campaign materials, as well as by re-recording radio ads. However, it wasn’t soon enough to catch and correct the materials that had already been mailed out. Last year’s recall petition accused Mijares of mishandling his job, fostering a difficult work environment, costing the county money in severance payments and outside legal advice, and of conduct that could have exposed the county to breach of contract complaints. Voters approved his recall in November.

Montrose continues discussion of new Veterans Memorial Plaza

Plans for a new Veterans Memorial Plaza in Montrose continue to advance as local leaders, veterans, and community supporters work together to bring the long-anticipated project to life. The planned memorial will be constructed just west of the Montrose Botanic Gardens, creating a new civic space dedicated to honoring veterans from Montrose and the surrounding region. During Monday’s City Council meeting, a consensus was reached to arrange for a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring, timed to coincide with a community workday involving the Montrose-based unit of the Colorado National Guard.

Bears Ears National Monument may have resource management plan overturned

Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah could be the next monument to have its resource management plan overturned by Congress, using the Congressional Review Act. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on the developments.

Health and wellness summit to be held in KVNF's community room

You may have heard of TED Talks, and TED - X events where locals organize TED style talks in their community. This weekend some from the North Fork's vibrant health and wellness community have organized a TED X style speaker event in the KVNF Community Room this Sunday.