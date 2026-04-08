KVNF Regional Newscast: April 8, 2026

Montrose Daily Press employees receive package containing one pound of meth

On April 2nd, employees for the Montrose Daily Press were going through packages at the newspaper’s printing facility when they came across a suspiciously heavy package. The Daily Press reports that when the employees opened the package, they found a box of frosted flakes cereal that contained something else: a white, crystalline substance. Police later identified the substance as methamphetamine. According to information in an arrest affidavit, the substance was estimated to weigh 1 pound, a significant quantity. Investigators later traced the package to an employee of the facility. That individual is now in custody and faces multiple drug-related charges. Officials have not released additional details about how the package was sent, and say that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

GMUG announce preparations of prescribed burns

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests are preparing to begin prescribed fire operations this spring. According to the Forest Service, the burns will take place as weather conditions allow and could continue through the summer. All operations are pending final approvals. Officials say prescribed fires are used to reduce overgrown vegetation and help protect communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from wildfires. The burns are also intended to support healthier and more resilient landscapes. Multiple burn areas are planned across the region, including locations near Gateway, Grand Junction, Norwood, Ridgway, Delta, and south of Montrose. Individual projects range in size from about 450 to 5,000 acres. Fire managers say operations will only proceed when conditions such as weather, fuel moisture, and on-the-ground safety requirements are met. Some areas may be temporarily closed during burns. Residents should expect smoke and are advised to use caution when driving in affected areas. Officials say updates will be shared through the Forest Service website, social media, and InciWeb, the interagency incident information system.

Cedaredge announces drought restrictions

The town of Cedaredge has enacted its Stage Two domestic water restrictions. For KVNF Lisa Young spoke with Carl Holm, interim town administrator, on the change and potential to either loosen or enhance the decree depending on how much water the town can produce during this year’s drought.

"The American Southwest" documentary explores the Colorado River

A new documentary takes viewers on a journey along the Colorado River, from its headwaters in Colorado to the delta in Mexico, where water no longer flows. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KDNK's Mike Lemmer spoke with Ryan Olinger, the Director of Photography and the Producer of “The American Southwest,” after a recent screening of the film in Glenwood Springs. The film is screening in select theaters around the region and on streaming platforms.