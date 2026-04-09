KVNF Regional Newscast: April 8, 2026

Montrose announces unofficial election results

Unofficial results are in for the Montrose municipal election, and it appears that conservative candidates won all three open seats. The city saw a turnout rate of about 35% of registered voters. In the City Council District I race, candidate Michael J. Badagliacco “MJB” received the most votes. The District II winner was candidate Ed Ulibarri. For the City Council’s At Large seat, candidate Adam Woodden received the most votes. Districts I and II are each four-year terms, and the At Large seat is for a two-year term. The successful candidates will be sworn in at the April 21 City Council regular meeting, and a new mayor will be selected by vote of the council as provided by the City Charter. Tuesday’s results are unofficial until a canvas of votes is completed. A notice of the official election results will be published in the Montrose Daily Press after the canvass of votes is completed.

Delta Animal Shelter temporarily available only to city residents

The Delta Animal Shelter is undergoing a transition. The Roice-Hurst Humane Society is transitioning out of shelter operations, but will remain a partner for animal welfare services. Second Chance Humane Society will soon help manage day-to-day operations and adoption services. In the short term, animal shelter services are available for City of Delta residents only, while the shelter works to align service levels with capacity. The shelter stated that it is working alongside partners to identify sustainable, expanded offerings to better meet the sheltering and adoption needs of the entire county. In the meantime, efforts are focused on reducing demand through prevention, like spay and neuter programs and community education regarding responsible pet ownership.

Low snowpack impacts live trees

Scientists have long established the link between low snowpack years and bad wildfire seasons. But a new study shows that those fires are also more likely to destroy live trees. Aspen Public Radio’s Michael Fanelli has more.

North Fork Community Choir prepares for concert

For our Thursday Arts and Culture feature, KVNF's Brody Wilson talked with the director of the North Fork Community Choir ahead of their concerts this weekend, and brings us this story on why people love singing together.