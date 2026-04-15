KVNF Regional Newscast: April 15, 2026

Delta evaluates charter school applications

The Delta County School District Board of Education is preparing to address two active external applications to open charter schools in Delta County. The Delta County Independent reports that at the April 9th school board meeting, Board President Beth Suppes claimed that incorrect rumors have been circulating online regarding the process. She stated, “There are very strict state statutes that we have to follow as a district. We don’t simply reject a charter application. … We have to stay very open-minded as this process goes.” Suppes also pushed back on allegations that she is getting paid to push charter school approval through, and that she is trying to open a religious school under in the district. The school board received a charter school application from Jefferson Classical Academy, and expects to receive one from the Paonia 7-12 Community School by May 9th.

Montrose Summer Music Series announced

Tonight, the Montrose Summer Music Series will reveal its lineup for this year. The 2026 Lineup Reveal Party will be held at Horsefly Brewery today, April 15th, at 6pm. The Montrose Summer Music Series will feature four free shows, happening on the first Friday of June, August, and September, and with a July show happening on Saturday, July 4th. In a recent post, the series states that with a diverse lineup in the works, there’s something for everyone to enjoy; live, local music all summer long.

Palisade ranked #1 small Western town by USA Today

Palisade has been ranked the #1 small Western town in USA TODAY’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. USA Today wrote that Palisade, known as the "Peach Capital of Colorado," is located north of the Colorado River near Grand Junction. With a climate that yields a 182-day growing season, Palisade is renowned for its agriculture and has more than two dozen orchards and fruit farms, as well as 30 wineries. The town offers year-round recreational opportunities including skiing, hiking, biking, and rafting, as well as a walkable downtown with numerous shops and restaurants.

Greeley meatpacking plant reaches agreement with workers

The Denver Post reports that a deal has been reached for a new union contract at the JBS-owned meatpacking plant in Greeley. Thousands of workers bargained for months over a new contract, and participated in a multi-week strike when negotiations stalled. Under the new contract, workers will see raises totaling $1.50 per hour by July 2027. According to the union, JBS previously charged workers or garnished wages to replace broken or defective personal protective equipment. Now, corporate officials will replace that equipment for free and to reimburse workers who previously had to pay.

Bills to prevent gun violence pass Colorado Senate

Three bills aiming to decrease gun violence have passed the Colorado Senate. The bills are meant to help strengthen existing Colorado law to better prevent gun theft and illegal gun sales, improve coordination between law enforcement agencies in tracking trafficked guns, prevent firearm theft by requiring firearm dealers to secure large-capacity magazines behind a counter in a locked case or in a locked room that is not accessible to the public (with certain exceptions). All three bills now move to the Governor’s desk to be signed.

Region sees drought condition

One of the warmest winters on record, including a March heatwave that shattered records, has melted much of our region’s snowpack and created drought conditions. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more on what that could mean this spring and summer.

Nathan Clay talks platform and priorities in Delta County Commissioner race

Nathan Clay, current elementary school teacher and former Delta Mayor, is running for the open District One Delta County Commissioner this November. For KVNF, Lisa Young spoke with the Democrat on his bid to upset State Representative Matt Soper in the general election, and take the seat currently held by term-limited Republican Commissioner Mike Lane.