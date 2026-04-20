KVNF Regional Newscast: April 20, 2026

Residents express concern over security cameras in Paonia

Last Tuesday, April 14th, about 40 to 50 people crowded into Paonia Town Hall to protest the installation of a Verkada surveillance system at Paonia Town Park, at the Town's water and sewer facilities, and in and around Town Hall. More than 30 people spoke against the security system, which Trustees approved last August and put into place in October for reasons of public safety and property protection.

On Tuesday's agenda was a draft ordinance creating a framework for the use of the system. Objections to the cameras and cloud storage system included criticism of Verkada for security failures and ethical misconduct; the cost of the system ($50,000 over three years); and the lack of public input on the question of surveillance. Speakers questioned the need for such a system in a small, close-knit town like Paonia.

After the public testimony, Trustees passed a motion to table the draft ordinance until the next meeting in order to incorporate public comment; and to put on the agenda a discussion about whether to turn off cameras at some locations until an adequate framework for their use is put in place. A newly formed Board will take on the questions on Tuesday, April 28th.

GMUG acquires 80 new acres

The Forest Service has announced that on April 8, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests acquired two parcels totaling 80 acres in Montrose County. A press release states that “acquisition secures the integrity of Buck Trail, a popular route used for motorcycling, hiking, biking and horseback riding.”

Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio says, “This acquisition enhances public recreational opportunities, protects forest habitat and helps us manage the landscape as one connected system,” said Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio. The parcels are located approximately 18 miles southwest of Montrose, off Old Highway 90 at the intersection with Buck Trail. They were purchased from two private landowners, with funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Forest Service says it will manage them as part of the National Forest System consistent with the GMUG land management plan.

Sean Pond advances to U.S. Senate ballot as American Constitution Party nominee

In election news, Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond announced that he is accepting the nomination from the American Constitution Party after failing to earn enough delegation support to make the Republican primary ballot in his bid for U.S. Senate. In a video posted to social media, Pond accused other candidates of barely leaving their backyards, while he has been campaigning across the state. He also accused members of the Republican party of playing “games” in this election.

Candidates at West Slope People's Forum discuss immigration

Immigration was a central focus at the West Slope People’s Forum in Grand Junction last Saturday/on April 11. Democratic candidates running in the primary for statewide office were asked how they would support communities facing increased immigration enforcement.

Caryn Gibson retires from DCSD

Caryn Gibson, Montrose County native and 1982 graduate from Olathe High School, is retiring from Delta County School District after 36 years. Gibson served in numerous roles in the district over those years including the District’s Superintendent for the past 15 years. For KVNF, Lisa Young spoke with Gibson about her upbringing on a small dairy farm, her 40 year career in education and what’s next.