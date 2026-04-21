KVNF Regional Newscast: April 21, 2026

Palisade farm uses 100 campfires to keep trees warm during cold snap

This past weekend brought snow and freezing temperatures to areas where many spring crops have started to bloom. CBS Colorado spoke with a family-owned farm in Palisade about the cold snap. The Sanders family opened the Palisade Peach Shack 17 years ago, and has grown the farm from 8 to over 80 acres. Owner James Sanders told CBS Colorado that at the moment, their fruit is at the stage they would normally see in the middle of May. Peaches are already the size of thumbs. As the cold front moved in, the family worked to build and maintain 100 campfires, using burners, smudge pots, and pine scraps as fuel to keep the orchard warm overnight. Sanders said two dozen people worked through the night monitoring the fires and fans, which raised the temperature in the orchards by eight degrees. This kept it above freezing and likely saved most of the peaches, apricots, and cherries.

Immigration a central focus at the West Slope People’s Forum

Democratic candidates running in the primary for statewide office were asked how they would support communities facing increased immigration enforcement. Michael Dougherty, who is running in the Attorney General race, pointed to his work to protect immigrants in Boulder County where he serves as the District Attorney. Attorney David Seligman, also running for Attorney General, said immigrants across the state are living with fear. The two other Democratic candidates for Attorney General, former federal prosecutor Hetal Doshi and current Secretary of State Jena Griswold did not attend the forum. Current Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running for governor, spoke of being the son and grandson of Holocaust survivors and how that influences his attitude to immigration. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, who is also running in the gubernatorial primary, did not attend the forum

Alex Kelloff talks priorities and platform in Colorado Third Congressional District bid

Alex Kelloff has been on the campaign trail for nearly a year now. The Democrat from Aspen is hoping to take over Colorado’s Third Congressional District in November. To do that, he will first have to face Democratic opponent Dwayne Romero in the June primary. For KVNF, Lisa Young recently caught up with Kelloff ahead of the contested primary.

