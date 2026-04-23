KVNF Regional Newscast: April 23, 2026

City council members, mayors, and trustees sworn in

Across the KVNF listening area, local governments have sworn in new officials and selected their next mayors. In Montrose, new council members Ed Ulibarri, Michael Badagliacco and Adam Wooden were sworn in. Badagliacco, also known as MJB, was selected and mayor, and Ulibarri was selected as mayor pro tem.

In Delta, incumbent Councilwoman Katie Bowers and new council members Janet Rowland and Robert Huff took their oaths of office.Ronald White was then selected as mayor, and Katie Bowers as the new mayor pro tem.

Down in Ridgway, incumbent mayor John Clark was sworn in, along with incumbent councilors Kevin Grambley and Josey Scoville, and new member Trish Greenwood.

Newly elected Orchard City officials Michael Hansen, Wade Kasman, Holly Mautz and Duff Seaney were sworn in on April 15th.

The new Hotchkiss mayor and trustees will be sworn in this evening, and the new Paonia trustees will be sworn in next week.

Olathe Sweet Corn growers dial back operations

The growers of the famed Olathe sweet corn have announced that they’re scaling back growing plans. Colorado Public Radio reports that farmer John Harold introduced Olathe sweet corn to the world roughly 40 years ago, and even trademarked the name Olathe Sweet®. The corn won’t be available at a King Soopers or City Market this summer, as the family stated that large-scale growing has been more difficult to do drought, pests, labor issues, and tariffs. They’re pivoting to a smaller-scale, more personal way of selling by setting up stands in parking lots and taking online pre-orders to help gauge demand. Harold told CPR, “it's not like we're going to quit, but we are going to quit a national chain.”

Soil conservation districts join effort to protect Shoshone water rights

The Colorado River District has announced that five soil conservation districts from across the West Slope have joined the growing effort to permanently protect the historic Shoshone water rights. The group committed a total of $30 million, adding to the Colorado River District’s $99 million purchase agreement with Xcel Energy. The press release states that the Shoshone hydroelectric plant, located in Glenwood Canyon, holds large, nonconsumptive senior water rights that date back to 1902. These rights are essential to supporting flows in the Colorado River, benefiting agriculture, recreation, rural economies, and water users on Colorado’s West Slope and beyond. In December 2023, the Colorado River District signed a purchase and sale agreement with Xcel Energy to acquire and permanently protect the water rights. This agreement would safeguard future flows, regardless of the Shoshone plant’s operational status. The release also states that soil conservation districts have long played an important role in working with landowners to manage the land and water resources that sustain western Colorado communities. Their support for the Shoshone Water Rights Preservation Project reflects a growing recognition that preserving the Shoshone water rights is critical to productive agriculture, local economies, and long-term natural resource stewardship for the West Slope.

Research shows minimal benefits of SNAP work requirements

New research finds SNAP work requirements don’t boost employment as they push people off food assistance. Tribal communities may be exempt in some cases, but questions remain about the wider impact on Indigenous people. For the Mountain West News Bureau, Daniel Spaulding has more.

Community grief event series to be held in Paonia

A small group of women in the North Fork Valley are inviting their neighbors to do something most of us were never taught how to do — grieve together. They’re calling it “Come Together to Fall Apart,” a three-part community grief series at Mariposa Ascendente, a regenerative garden and gathering space outside Paonia. The first event happened last month. Two more are coming up. KVNF’s Brody Wilson sat down with three of the organizers to find out what it’s all about.