KVNF Regional Newscast: April 25, 2026

Appeals court declines to re-hear Tina Peters case

The Colorado Court of Appeals declined last week to re-hear Tina Peters case. Colorado Public Radio reports that two weeks after the Court ordered re-sentencing for Peters, her attorneys requested a rehearing on the basis that the judges “misapprehended” their arguments on the supremacy clause. Peters, who was convicted in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election and provided unauthorized access to voting equipment, has argued that she should be immune from state charges as she was acting in a federal capacity. In the denial to re-hear the case, the appeals court noted that Peters may still appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. Doing so would delay the re-sentencing until the Colorado Supreme Court decides whether to take up the appeal.

Telluride Brewing Co wins medal at World Beer Cup

Colorado breweries won an impressive 26 medals at the World Beer Cup, with Telluride Brewing Co repping with Western Slope. The Denver Post reports that Winners were selected from a pool of 8,166 beers submitted from breweries in 50 countries from across the globe. Telluride Brewing Co won a silver medal for their Face Down Brown, an American-Style Brown Ale.

Justice Department joins xAI lawsuit against Colorado law regulating AI

Last week, The Department of Justice announced that it has joined a lawsuit seeking to block Colorado’s artificial intelligence antidiscrimination law from taking effect. This escalated a legal fight that began two weeks ago with a challenge filed by Elon Musk’s xAI. The Colorado Sun reports that Senate Bill 205, which was signed into law in 2024, aims to regulate “high-risk” AI systems and protect consumers from so-called algorithmic discrimination. This occurs when a computer system produces biased results that disadvantage certain people, especially based on traits like race, gender, age or income. In a statement on the lawsuit, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division stated that "aws that require AI companies to infect their products with woke DEI ideology are illegal. The Justice Department will not stand on the sidelines while states such as Colorado coerce our nation’s technological innovators into producing harmful products that advance a radical, far left worldview at odds with the Constitution.” Proponents of the law claim that it helps shine a light on AI-powered decision making, and protects the public from bias and discrimination.

Data centers expanding across the Mountain West

There are already thousands of data centers across the U.S. CO has close to sixty. More are on the way — and most of them are moving into rural areas. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel.

Water mangers struggle with strain on water supplies

All of Colorado is in some state of drought. The northern part of Delta County is in extreme drought, while the southern part is in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s putting strain on water supplies — and the state officials who manage them. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.

Food insecurity is on the rise around the region. 1 in 8 Coloradans are experiencing food insecurity, including 1 in 7 children. hat means hundreds of thousands of families across the region are relying on food banks, many of which are under growing strain, especially when it comes to providing fresh fruits and vegetables. Earth’s Table, a nonprofit in Boulder, has been working to help fill that gap by growing fresh produce for those in need... and creating community in the process. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KGNU’s Don Davis brings us the story.

To find a food bank near you, visit foodbankoftherockies.org/find-food