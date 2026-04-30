KVNF Regional Newscast: April 30, 2026

Paonia turns off some security cameras

On Tuesday night, a meeting of the Paonia Board of Trustees lasted five hours, as the board addressed concerns regarding the use of security cameras in the town. More than 20 people spoke on the issue. The Town ultimately agreed to turn off cameras in the park, outside at Town Hall, and in the Town Hall community room, effective as of 11:30pm on Tuesday. For KVNF, Marty Durlin will bring you more details tomorrow.

D51 "More Social, Less Media" policy may expand

Mesa County Valley School District 51 is looking to expand its student cellphone restrictions after early success with its “More Social, Less Media” policy.

Launched in fall 2024, the policy limited phone use for younger students throughout the day and restricted high school use during class time. The effort gained statewide attention and helped inspire Colorado legislation requiring all districts to address student screen time.

Now, district leaders are considering a stricter, bell-to-bell phone ban for high school students—bringing rules in line across all grade levels. Exceptions would remain for medical needs, emergencies, and specialized education plans.

Superintendent Brian Hill says the shift may not be as dramatic as it sounds, noting students already report using their phones less during breaks and spending more time socializing face-to-face. School board members say students are also developing responsibility by managing their phone use outside the classroom.

The proposal has not yet been approved.

Debate continues over using public lands for housing

Some members of Congress say selling public lands is an answer to the affordable housing crisis. But as the Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen reports, conservation and affordable housing groups are sharing standards they say these proposals should meet.

SCOTUS to hear case regarding Colorado universal preschool program

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by two Catholic schools that say Colorado violated their religious rights by barring them from the state's universal preschool program.

The issue is the nondiscrimination rule that among other things prohibits preschools from refusing admission to any child on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity of the child or the child’s parents.

The Archdiocese of Denver says those requirements effectively exclude it from participating in the Universal Preschool Program.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KGNU's Abby O'Brien spoke with reporter Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado to find out more.

