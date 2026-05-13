KVNF Regional Newscast: May 11, 2026

Colorado Ag Commission will hold July meeting in Hotchkiss

The Colorado Agricultural Commission is heading to the North Fork for its July meeting. The Ag Commission is a group of nine agricultural leaders appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the State Senate. The group’s responsibilities include making recommendations to state leaders regarding agricultural issues within Colorado; developing policies for preparing and enforcing rules and regulations related to agriculture; and approving and monitoring the agriculture department's budget. The Ag Commission's bi-monthly meetings are open to the public. You can find out more at ag.colorado.gov.

Ouray County to conduct evacuation drill on May 15

Ouray County will conduct a full-scale evacuation exercise on Friday, May 15th, from 9am to 4pm. The County has developed a multi-jurisdictional evacuation plan over the last two years, and has progressively tested it to ensure it works under real-world conditions. The county says that the May 15th full-scale exercise is the final step in validating the plan in a realistic environment. Ouray County residents are encouraged to participate, and can volunteer to serve as evacuees, injured evacuees, individuals with access or functional needs, or other roles. During the exercise, residents can expect to see increased emergency vehicle traffic, simulated evacuations, traffic control points, shelter operations, and increased radio operations. You can visit ouraycountyco.gov to learn more about the evacuation plan and emergency preparedness.

Hinsdale County EMS regains Advanced Life Support status

Last week, KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reported on emergency medical services in Hinsdale County, the most remote county in the lower 48. As an update, Hinsdale County EMS announced on Thursday, May 7, that it regained Advanced Life Support (ALS) status. The county said that after discussions between the medical director and EMS director "regarding our new medical oversight" under paramedic consultant Ruben Farnsworth, the agency is "officially back to ALS status" with its advanced EMT captain "operating at his full scope of practice." However, the county said calls "needing paramedic-level care" will still be intercepted by "Gunnison Valley Health Paramedics or helicopter ambulances, just as we have operated for the past two winters."

Officer-involved shooting in Montrose

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Montrose Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block off Spruce Drive regarding a man armed with a rifle. According to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, two officers encountered the armed man and fired their weapons. The man was transported to a local hospital, and was reportedly stable after surgery. No Montrose Police Department officers were harmed during the incident. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Paonia reservoir is full

In a rare glimmer of good water news this year, the Paonia reservoir has reached full, and is officially using the spillway. The Fire Mountain Canal & Reservoir Company posted photos of water flowing into the spillway on Friday.

Polis signs state budget

Governor Jared Polis has signed a state budget for the next fiscal year. It had to address a $1.5 billion dollar shortfall. Rae Solomon reports for The Colorado Capitol News Alliance

Summer storms will impact wildfire season

A new study shows a connection between the El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, over the Pacific Ocean and the amount of land burned by wildfires in the Western United States.

Trump administration consolidates wildfire response

Last year, the Trump administration announced a plan to consolidate federal wildfire response efforts across the western United States. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KOTO’s Julia Caulfield has the latest on what those changes could mean for Western Colorado.