KVNF Regional Newscast: May 15, 2026

KVNF to host live call-in show with Colorado Capitol News Alliance to break down new Colorado laws

The 2026 state legislative session has wrapped up, with lawmakers passing bills on everything from school funding to labor rights. Join us Thursday, May 21st from 6 to 7 p.m. for a special live call-in show with reporters from the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. We’ll break down what the new laws mean for Coloradans… and we’ll take your questions live on the air. That’s Thursday, May 21st from 6 to 7 p.m.

Colorado House Ethics Committee to continue investigating Representative Mandy Lindsay

In news out of the capitol, A Colorado House ethics committee found probable cause on Monday to continue investigating state Representative Mandy Lindsay. The bipartisan group says the Aurora lawmaker may have misused caucus funds when serving as co-chair of the House Democratic caucus. Allegations include writing herself a 25-hundred-dollar check, charging a hotel stay to a caucus debit card and pocketing thousands in reimbursements. But lawmakers stopped short of accusing Lindsay of criminal misconduct. The case now moves to an evidentiary hearing, where Lindsay will have a chance to defend herself. She says the payments were bookkeeping mistakes.

Ouray County running an evacuation drill today, May 15

Ouray County is conducting a full-scale evacuation exercise Today, Friday, May 15th, from 9am to 4pm. The County has developed a multi-jurisdictional evacuation plan over the last two years, and has progressively tested it to ensure it works under real-world conditions. The county says that today’s full-scale exercise is the final step in validating the plan in a realistic environment. During the exercise, residents can expect to see increased emergency vehicle traffic, simulated evacuations, traffic control points, shelter operations, and increased radio operations. You can visit ouraycountyco.gov to learn more about the evacuation plan and emergency preparedness.

23rd annual Sheep Dog Trials held in Hotchkiss

And out in Hotchkiss, the town’s 23rd annual Sheep Dog Trials were held last weekend. The Delta County Independent reports that the event began back in the 1980s, founded by Richard and Marilyn Bailey. The pair trained a border collie to move sheep, and Richard eventually grew into a skilled handler who provided demonstrations at the Delta County Fair. The Hotchkiss Sheep Dog Trials showcases dogs trained to herd sheep through courses, drawing competitors from across the U.S. and Canada, celebrating rural ranching traditions.

New initiative in Roaring Fork Valley aims to expand mental health care

Mental health therapy is often difficult to access in rural communities. That includes the Roaring Fork Valley, where there’s a shortage of providers and services are expensive. But as Aspen Public Radio’s Sarah Tory reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a new initiative is trying to help by offering financial assistance to people who need mental health care.

Farmers face dire consequences of drought

A severe drought in Western Colorado is forcing the region's agricultural producers to make some tough decisions. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.

