KVNF Regional Newscast: May 28, 2026

DMEA warns locals of scam calls

The Delta Montrose Electric Association is warning of a scam targeting local residents. DMEA received reports of scam phone calls regarding past due balances and threatening an immediate power shut-off if the member doesn’t make a minimum payment. The scammer pretends to be a DMEA staff member and uses urgency to scam members into paying. DMEA urges locals to not provide any personal information if they receive a similar call.

Pond drops out of U.S. Senate Race

Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond has dropped out of the U.S. Senate Race. Pond initially ran as a Republican, but was not named to the primary ballot at the Republican Assembly. He then switched parties and continued his run for U.S. Senate as the American Constitution Party candidate. In a lengthy social media post announcing his exit from the race, Pond thanked everyone who supported his candidacy and stated that campaigning prepared him for “whatever road lies ahead.”

Morgridge Family Foundation donates $200,000 to planned Montrose housing development for domestic violence survivors

The Morgridge Family Foundation has announced a $200,000 donation for ‘San Juan Landing,’ a planned housing development for domestic violence survivors. San Juan Landing is a proposed housing development in Montrose that will provide a 12 to 18 month housing option for domestic violence victims, their immediate families, and pets. Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 7th Judicial District and the 7th Judicial District Domestic Violence Task Force state that the development will include secure fencing and access, and on-site programming space taking the burden off victims to find essential resources at a critically difficult time. The development has a fundraising goal of $2.2 million

Tina Peters appeals case to Colorado Supreme Court

Tina Peters has appealed her case to the Colorado Supreme Court. The former Mesa County Clerk, who was convicted of criminal charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, had her 9-year sentence commuted by Governor Jared Polis last week and will be eligible for parole on June 1st. Despite the commutation, Peters is appealing her case. In the filing, Peters’ lawyers reiterated that she stands by her false claims about the 2020 election, stating that “our nation is divided into factions where half the country believes that the 2020 Presidential Election was fair. The other half, including Peters, believes the 2020 election was rigged.” The filing also claims that Peters is entitled to an evidentiary hearing related to potential jury tampering. One juror from her 2024 trial claims her business phone lines were cut, and believes it may have been a form of intimidation due to her role in the case.

Governor Jared Polis signed a pair of bills into law earlier this week meant to support Colorado’s ecosystems and pollinators. A state commissioned study from 2024 found Colorado’s pollinators are under serious threat from habitat loss, poor land management, pesticides and climate change. Two laws aim to mitigate some of those threats.

One law requires state agencies to prioritize planting native, pollinator-friendly plants on public lands and to manage state properties with pollinator health in mind.

Polis signed another bill to try to control pesticide waste by creating a new program to give manufacturers and applicators a safe way to dispose of their leftover products and containers, preventing leftover chemicals from leeching out into the environment.Rae Solomon reports for the Colorado Capitol News Alliance

WSCC celebrates 50 years at Paonia River Park

The Western Slope Conservation Center will celebrate nearly a half century on May 30th and 31st with an event at the Paonia River Park. Hannah Stevens volunteered for years for the Western Slope Conservation Center before she became executive director about two and a half years ago. KVNF spoke to her at the Paonia River Park, the site of a longtime restoration project of the organization. Marty Durlin reports that the Center's work is even more important in a drought year.