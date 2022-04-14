Local Motion: Pete Kolbenschlag shares ideas for immediate climate action in response to latest IPCC report
Published April 14, 2022 at 6:37 AM MDT
Pete Kolbenschlag of Colorado Farm and Food Alliance discusses the need for immediate action on climate change with our own Gavin Dahl. He recaps the latest IPCC report released last week, and argues the Western Slope is well positioned to become a global climate leader.
