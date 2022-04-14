© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: Pete Kolbenschlag shares ideas for immediate climate action in response to latest IPCC report

Published April 14, 2022 at 6:37 AM MDT
Gunnison Watershed Land Use Map.jpg
Lauren Taylor
/
Colorado Farm and Food Alliance
Map data sourced from The National Land Cover Database.

Pete Kolbenschlag of Colorado Farm and Food Alliance discusses the need for immediate action on climate change with our own Gavin Dahl. He recaps the latest IPCC report released last week, and argues the Western Slope is well positioned to become a global climate leader.

Tags

Local Motion Pete KolbenschlagColorado Farm & Food AllianceIPCC ReportClimate ActionClimate Change
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content