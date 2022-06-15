Local Motion: All Points Transit and Region 10 explain their partnership and share resources for older adults
Published June 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT
This week Gavin Dahl is joined by Eva Veitch, director of community living services at the nonprofit Region 10, and Sarah Curtis, executive director at All Points Transit. They talk about a wide range of programs supporting older adults and providing transportation solutions across several area counties. Plus, All Points Transit has a Brews and Bites event coming up in July at Big B's Delicious Orchards, and their annual Oktoberfest event at the new Montrose amphitheater.
