Local Motion: All Points Transit and Region 10 explain their partnership and share resources for older adults

Published June 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT
Lomo-Region10APT.jpg
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Eva Veitch from Region 10 and Sarah Curtis from All Points Transit stop in to KVNF Studio M for an interview.

This week Gavin Dahl is joined by Eva Veitch, director of community living services at the nonprofit Region 10, and Sarah Curtis, executive director at All Points Transit. They talk about a wide range of programs supporting older adults and providing transportation solutions across several area counties. Plus, All Points Transit has a Brews and Bites event coming up in July at Big B's Delicious Orchards, and their annual Oktoberfest event at the new Montrose amphitheater.

Region 10 All Points Transit
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
