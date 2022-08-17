Local Motion: Dr. Nicki Gonzales on How Latinos Shaped Colorado History

This week on Local Motion, reporter Laura Palmisano interviews Dr. Nicki Gonzales about how Latinos shaped Colorado history. Dr. Gonzales is a noted historian and Professor of History and Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion at Regis University in Denver. She is also a member of History Colorado’s State Historian’s Council. Gonzales was appointed Colorado State Historian last year by Governor Jared Polis for a one-year term that ended at the beginning of this month. She was the first Latino to hold that position.