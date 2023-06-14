LOCAL MOTION: City of Delta update on Fort Uncompahgre and 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival
1 of 4 — WhitneeLearCaseyDukeman01.jpg
(l-r) Whitnee Lear and Casey Dukeman - City of Delta
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 4 — HistoricFortUncompahgre.jpg
Historic Fort Uncompahgre
Lisa Young / KVNF
3 of 4 — FortUncompahgreCenter.jpg
Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Site
Lisa Young / KVNF
4 of 4 — FortUncompahgreVisitorsCenter.jpg
Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center
Lisa Young / KVNF
On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF’s Lisa Young visits with Casey Dukeman and Whitnee Lear from the City of Delta about what’s happening at Fort Uncompahgre and the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival coming up next month.