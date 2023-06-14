© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: City of Delta update on Fort Uncompahgre and 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival

By Lisa Young
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
(l-r) Whitnee Lear and Casey Dukeman - City of Delta
Lisa Young / KVNF
Historic Fort Uncompahgre
Lisa Young / KVNF
Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Site
Lisa Young / KVNF
Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center
Lisa Young / KVNF

On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF’s Lisa Young visits with Casey Dukeman and Whitnee Lear from the City of Delta about what’s happening at Fort Uncompahgre and the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival coming up next month.

Tags
Local Motion Local MotionCity of Delta
