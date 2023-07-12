Local Motion: Connecting with the Environment through Permaculture

On this Local Motion, we’re discussing permaculture. Permaculture focuses on using land, resources, people and the environment in a way that doesn't produce any waste. You’ll hear from two Permaculturists: Wind Clearwater of the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute, and Elizabeth Agee of Moon Hill Dairy, a cheese manufacturer near Steamboat Springs. Dairy is also the Just Good Food manager for the Colorado Farm and Food Alliance.