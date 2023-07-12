© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Connecting with the Environment through Permaculture

By Cassie Knust
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM MDT
The seed library is a partnership between the Basalt Public Library and the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute. Seed packets encourage gardeners to write their names and take credit for their harvested seeds.
Courtesy of Dylan Johns
The seed library is a partnership between the Basalt Public Library and the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute. Seed packets encourage gardeners to write their names and take credit for their harvested seeds.

On this Local Motion, we’re discussing permaculture. Permaculture focuses on using land, resources, people and the environment in a way that doesn't produce any waste. You’ll hear from two Permaculturists: Wind Clearwater of the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute, and Elizabeth Agee of Moon Hill Dairy, a cheese manufacturer near Steamboat Springs. Dairy is also the Just Good Food manager for the Colorado Farm and Food Alliance.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
