Local Motion: Ecoflight dedicated to protecting our natural resources
Ecoflight over North Fork Valley sponsored by Citizens for a Healthy Community
Ecoflight over North Fork Valley sponsored by Citizens for a Healthy Community
Ecoflight over North Fork Valley sponsored by Citizens for a Healthy Community
KVNF's Lisa Young interviews Natasha Leger, Executive Director for Citizens for a Healthy Community located in Paonia, Colorado about recent Ecoflights in the North Fork Valley.
Also on the program is Lea Linse , Conservation Programs Manager for Ecoflight, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and advocating for the protection of remaining wild lands and wildlife habitat using small aircraft.