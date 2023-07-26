© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Ecoflight dedicated to protecting our natural resources

By Lisa Young
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
Ecoflight over North Fork Valley sponsored by Citizens for a Healthy Community
Ecoflight / KVNF
Ecoflight / KVNF
Ecoflight / KVNF

KVNF's Lisa Young interviews Natasha Leger, Executive Director for Citizens for a Healthy Community located in Paonia, Colorado about recent Ecoflights in the North Fork Valley.

Also on the program is Lea Linse , Conservation Programs Manager for Ecoflight, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and advocating for the protection of remaining wild lands and wildlife habitat using small aircraft.

Local Motion EcoFlightCitizens for a Healthy Community
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
