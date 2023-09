On this Local Motion, Rocky Mountain Radio's Managing Editor, Maeve Conran looks at Colorado’s labor history, veterans’ stories and silent movies. This regional roundup report features an interview with Dr. Nicki Gonzalez, a former Colorado state historian. Later, you’ll hear a conversation on the steel workers strike in the 1980s in Pueblo, CO. Maeve also shares an audio postcard of the Estes Park Silent Comedy Movie Festival.