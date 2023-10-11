© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Latiné stories by KVNF

By Cassie Knust
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT
1 of 6  — Xavi Pride.JPG
Cassie Knust
2 of 6  — Julissa Soto
Photo courtesy of Julissa Soto
3 of 6  — Kids playing.jpeg
Cassie Knust / KVNF
4 of 6  — Agricola booth.jpeg
Cassie Knust / KVNF
5 of 6  — Tracy Gallegos.jpg
Photo Courtesy of Tracy Gallegos
6 of 6  — Marisela Ballesteros Celestino, first generation Latiné and Cora Indian. She is also the assistant director for Project Hope, Gunnison's resource center for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human traffiking.
Photo Courtesy of Marisela Ballesteros Celestino

Today, in recognition of Latiné Heritage Month, KVNF's Cassie Knust takes a look at some of my favorite KVNF stories highlighting members of our Latiné community. Later in the show, we hear from three first-generation leaders in our community as they share their stories with KVNF’s Laura Palmisano.

Equity in Healthcare with Julissa Soto:

In this May segment of Local Motion, I had the opportunity to ask: What does equity in healthcare look like for Latinos?

Julissa Soto was ready to answer.

Soto has dedicated more than two decades of her life to accomplishing equity in Latiné communities. Today, you will hear an excerpt of Cassie's May 3 conversation with Soto, a health equity and social justice consultant and advocate for Latino immigrant equality, inclusion and health equity in Colorado and throughout the United States.

Delta Pride goes to Denver:

Next, we turn to a leader in our community who represents the LGBTQ+ community through a Latine lens. Denver Pride is one of the biggest LGBTQ plus pride celebrations in the country, drawing in more than half a million people over the annual weekend.

Earlier this summer, Delta, Colorado had its own representation in Denver.

Delta Pride’s founder and leader, Xavier Saenz (also known as Xavier Van Dyke), performed at Denver Pride Center Stage. For Saenz, being able to perform in one of the largest LGBTQ celebrations amidst the challenges facing his community was a dream come true for the small-town Latiné transman.

Festival Agricola:

Late last month, Cassie spent a very colorful afternoon covering Argicola Fest, a tribute and celebration of our region's diverse agricultural workers. Many of those workers are Latiné.

Cassie spoke with Angeles Mendez, president of the Western Colorado Migrant and Rural Coalition, who reminded the community that migrant ag workers are sacrificing more than ever when it comes to producing our food and oftentimes, they can’t even afford the food they’re picking.

Next, we turn to KVNF’s Laura Palmisano as she highlights a few first-generation Latinés in our community. In this first profile, we hear from Tracy Gallegos. He's the Director of Access, Opportunity, and Family Partnerships for the Mesa County Valley School District 51.

Gallegos speaks to Laura about his family's history in the Southwest, growing up in Delta County, and how his Chicano upbringing has influenced his career path in education and school administration.

Let’s turn our attention to Marisela Ballesteros Celestino. She is a first-generation Latiné and Cora Indian. She's also the assistant director for Project Hope, Gunnison's resource center for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Ballesteros Celestino speaks to Laura about growing up in the Gunnison Valley, staying connected to her indigenous heritage, and her work as an advocate.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
