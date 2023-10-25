Local Motion: A look into the 2023 Coordinated Election

In this Local Motion, we dive into the 2023 State Ballot Information Booklet to learn more about next month’s coordinated election. We’re joined first today by Janine Reid, chair of the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley, who delves into what we as voters need to know about Proposition HH and II.

The Blue Book dedicates 12 entire pages to explaining Prop HH. Janine breaks the property tax measure down.

Then we’ll hear from Tressa Guynes, the clerk and recorder for Montrose County. Today, Tressa takes voters through some election basics and what we need to know about the process in this year’s coordinated election.

Tune in to next week's Local Motion for part two in KVNF's Coordinated Election coverage series, where we meet our region's school board candidates.