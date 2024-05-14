© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup

By Lisa Young
Published May 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Local Motion: Regional Roundup
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Local Motion: Regional Roundup

This Regional Roundup with Rocky Mountain Community Radio Editor Maeve Conran features:

An interview with Kate Gienapp at KBUT and Lisa Young at KVNF about the impact of the closure of US 50 which is impacting thousands on Colorado's Western Slope. (RMCR)

A feature about how one school district is working with high school students ahead of prom to warn them about the dangers of driving under the influence. (Aspen Public Radio)

An interview with a student activist from The University of Colorado about Los Seis of Boulder, 6 Chicanx activists who were killed 50 years ago this month in two car bombs in Boulder. (KGNU)

A feature on the largest powwow in North America that took place recently in Albuquerque, NM. (KSUT/KSJD)

Tags
Local Motion Regional News Roundup
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young