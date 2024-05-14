Local Motion: Regional Roundup

This Regional Roundup with Rocky Mountain Community Radio Editor Maeve Conran features:

An interview with Kate Gienapp at KBUT and Lisa Young at KVNF about the impact of the closure of US 50 which is impacting thousands on Colorado's Western Slope. (RMCR)

A feature about how one school district is working with high school students ahead of prom to warn them about the dangers of driving under the influence. (Aspen Public Radio)

An interview with a student activist from The University of Colorado about Los Seis of Boulder, 6 Chicanx activists who were killed 50 years ago this month in two car bombs in Boulder. (KGNU)

A feature on the largest powwow in North America that took place recently in Albuquerque, NM. (KSUT/KSJD)