Local Motion: Delta County Party Leaders 'chat' with KVNF
1 of 3 — Dems_Reps.jpg
2 of 3 — David_Bradford.jpg
David Bradford, Delta County Republican Chairperson
David Bradford / KVNF
3 of 3 — Dea_Jacobson.jpg
Dea Jacobson
Lisa Young / KVNF
On today’s Local Motion, KVNF’ Public Affairs program, we’ll hear from two political leaders in Delta County.
Dea Jacobson serves as the co-chair for the Delta County Democrats and David Bradford serves as the chair for the Delta County Republicans.
We’ll hear from both party leaders in a non-partisan conversation about Delta County’s two major political parties, how they operate and we’ll discuss election integrity.