Local Motion

Local Motion: Delta County Party Leaders 'chat' with KVNF

By Lisa Young
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
David Bradford, Delta County Republican Chairperson
David Bradford / KVNF
Dea Jacobson
Lisa Young / KVNF

On today’s Local Motion, KVNF’ Public Affairs program, we’ll hear from two political leaders in Delta County.

Dea Jacobson serves as the co-chair for the Delta County Democrats and David Bradford serves as the chair for the Delta County Republicans.

We’ll hear from both party leaders in a non-partisan conversation about Delta County’s two major political parties, how they operate and we’ll discuss election integrity.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
