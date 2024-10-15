LOCAL MOTION: Montrose Board of County Commissioners Candidates for District 3 seat - Trisha Murray and Rick Dunlap

In Montrose the board of county commissioners has three seats, but just one, District 3, is contested this year with two candidates vying for the seat. Republican nominee Rick Dunlap and unaffiliated candidate Tricia Murray. There is not a democratic candidate on the ballot. The other seat up for grabs this cycle will be filled by Scott Mijares for district one. He's running unopposed. And of course, Sue Hansen will remain on the board of county commissioners for the remainder of her term. KVNF's Brody Wilson spoke with both Mr. Dunlap and Ms. Murray about their candidacies for the district three seat.

Hear the full conversation with Rick Dunlap here.

Hear the full conversation with Trisha Murray here.