Local Motion

Local Motion: Regenerative Ranching with Jason Wrich

By Brody Wilson
Published November 12, 2024 at 9:56 AM MST
Ranching is a foundation of the US West and The Western Slope, and has been for more than a century, but the way we raise beef cattle has been industrialized over the last half century. A local rancher is flipping the script on the industrialization of the cattle industry - pioneering new (and old) ways of thinking about raising cows.

Today on Local Motion we’re talking ranching. And I don’t mean ranching to raise the beef for your next Big Mac – I mean ranching in a way that has the potential to connect humans and animals to the land in a way, that before I did this story – I didn’t know was happening – and it’s happening right here in Western Colorado. Join us for this episode where I hope we will expand what you think of when you hear the word “ranching”.

agriculture Sustainable farming
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
