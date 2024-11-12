Local Motion: Regenerative Ranching with Jason Wrich
Ranching is a foundation of the US West and The Western Slope, and has been for more than a century, but the way we raise beef cattle has been industrialized over the last half century. A local rancher is flipping the script on the industrialization of the cattle industry - pioneering new (and old) ways of thinking about raising cows.
Today on Local Motion we’re talking ranching. And I don’t mean ranching to raise the beef for your next Big Mac – I mean ranching in a way that has the potential to connect humans and animals to the land in a way, that before I did this story – I didn’t know was happening – and it’s happening right here in Western Colorado. Join us for this episode where I hope we will expand what you think of when you hear the word “ranching”.