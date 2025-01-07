© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: Learning to Live with Fire in the West

By Brody Wilson
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
For the last 25 years, our society in The West, has been undergoing a cultural transformation around how we think of wildfires. We’ve been shifting from a “fire suppression at all costs” mindset, to a view that sees the value of fire to our ecosystems.

Just one catch – for the last 150 years in the west – we’ve built our society within these fire adapted ecosystems, so now…. We’re learning to live with fire, but...

Societal and cultural shifts take time, and in the case of fire management and mitigation — collaboration. The Colorado State Forest Service, and stakeholders from the Counties of Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray, and San Miguel are collaborating to a degree never before seen in the west. Thanks to organizations like the West Region Wildfire Council and the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute these parties are collaborating around a new concept called Potential Operational Delineation's, or PODs, But is it enough? or are we just scratching the surface of what’s necessary.

On this week's local motion we explore the latest in wildfire preparedness, policy, and what you can do to be prepared, and to learn to live with fire in The West.

If you live in the KVNF listening area and are looking to take action to mitigate fire risk at your home, visit www.cowildfire.org and find the "Take Action" tab.

