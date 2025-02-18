LOCAL MOTION: Legal Psychedelics in Colorado (Part 2 of 2)

In 2022 Colorado voters approved Proposition 122 legalizing the use and possession of 5 different psychedelics. Just this January it became legal for facilitators to provide psilocybin to paying clients. There is so much to cover that this week on Local Motion we have a two part series and we are going all the way down the rabbit hole as we explore the burgeoning world of legal psychedelics in Colorado.

In Part 1 we explored the Natural Medicine Health Act, passed by Colorado voters in 2022, as well as the current state of the science studying the health effects of these substances.

In this episode we explore the why, the how, and the personal experience of people who have used these substances in their own lives.

