Local Motion: Local Solar and Agrivoltaics in Delta County

Solar Innovation in Delta County: How Two Projects Are Powering Agriculture’s Future

In this episode of Local Motion, KVNF’s Brody Wilson explores two groundbreaking solar projects reshaping energy and agriculture in Western Colorado: the 80-megawatt Garnet Mesa Solar project near Delta and the 1-megawatt Thistle Whistle Community Solar Garden in Hotchkiss. Together, they showcase how rural communities can harness renewable energy while supporting local farms and agriculture.

Garnet Mesa: Utility-Scale Solar Meets Agriculture

Spanning 380 acres with 175,000 sun-tracking panels, Garnet Mesa is one of Colorado’s largest solar projects—and its innovative approach to land use sets it apart.



Agrivoltaics Pioneer: The project incorporates sheep grazing and irrigation beneath the panels, a first for Colorado at this scale. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz emphasized this was key to approval: "The sheep should survive well under these panels, keeping irrigated land in production for 30 years"

The project incorporates sheep grazing and irrigation beneath the panels, a first for Colorado at this scale. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz emphasized this was key to approval: "The sheep should survive well under these panels, keeping irrigated land in production for 30 years" Local Impact: Mateusz Pena of DMEA noted that their 20 year purchase from the project will help benefit and stabilize rates for DMEA members, "Solar is in the money" he says.

Thistle Whistle: Small Farms, Big Ideas

At Thistle Whistle Farm, Mark Waltermire and Pete Kolbenschlag are pioneering a community-owned solar array designed to benefit small-scale agriculture:



Research-Driven: The 5-acre solar garden will host crops like lettuce and tomatoes under raised panels, studying how shade improves yields. "I’ve lost crops to excessive heat," Waltermire said. "This could unlock new potential"

The 5-acre solar garden will host crops like lettuce and tomatoes under raised panels, studying how shade improves yields. "I’ve lost crops to excessive heat," Waltermire said. "This could unlock new potential" Financial Model: Subscribers— approximately 70 local farms and workers—could see 10–15% savings on power bills, this is in part thanks to DOE’s Community Power Accelerator Prize, which the project recently won.

The Backstory: Policy Meets Grassroots

Both projects trace their origins to Delta County’s energy struggles:



DMEA’s Pivot: Nearly a decade ago, DMEA left Tri-State Generation and Transmission due, in part, to restrictions on their ability to use local renewables. As engineer Mateusz Pena explained, "Garnet Mesa wouldn’t have been possible under the old contract". Permitting Hurdles: Garnet Mesa was initially rejected over land-use concerns. Its redesign with agrivoltaics won approval—and that initial rejection helped inspire Thistle Whistle’s team. "That rejection spurred us to act," said Waltermire.

Why This Matters



Affordable Energy: Solar is currently less expensive than some other forms of energy. Garnet Mesa’s 20-year fixed-rate contract helps stabilize DMEA bills.

Solar is currently less expensive than some other forms of energy. Garnet Mesa’s 20-year fixed-rate contract helps stabilize DMEA bills. Climate Resilience: Agrivoltaics could help farms adapt to hotter, drier summers. "Panels offer frost protection and reduce water use," noted Waltermire.

What’s Next

