Local Motion: Delta Confronts Homelessness - A Community Conversation

In this episode of Local Motion, we bring you inside a public forum held in Delta on May 13th, where city officials, nonprofit leaders, and residents gathered for a frank and sometimes emotional discussion about homelessness in the community.

Hosted by KVNF’s Marty Durlin, the program begins with Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry outlining the city’s evolving response—from early encampments in 2020 to a new city-run emergency shelter slated to open this summer. We hear from the city’s Crisis Prevention Unit, the Abraham Connection, and Amos Counseling’s Chevelle Marsilio, who explains how their “Hangout” center is offering daily support for those experiencing homelessness and addiction.

But the night’s most urgent voices came from Delta residents—mothers, business owners, and long-time locals—who spoke about break-ins, drug use, and violence in their neighborhoods. Some shared painful personal stories. Others questioned whether the shelter would invite more problems than it solves.

Chief of Police Luke Fedler and Casselberry acknowledged community frustration and called for more state support to address the mental health and legal complexities surrounding homelessness today.

This Local Motion episode captures the tension between compassion and concern, policy and reality, as Delta navigates one of the most pressing challenges facing towns across the West. It’s a raw and illuminating look at a small town searching for solutions.

