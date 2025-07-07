Local Motion: Exclusive Interview with Attorney General Phil Weiser

During a recent visit to Montrose, Colorado Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Phil Weiser sat down with KVNF's Brody Wilson for a wide-ranging conversation on issues that matter to rural Western Colorado. From healthcare access to water rights, Weiser laid out his vision for serving all corners of the state—especially areas like Montrose and Delta Counties, where unaffiliated and conservative voters make up a majority.

On the Road to the Governor’s Mansion

Weiser, who recently participated in Montrose’s July 4th parade, emphasized the importance of showing up in person across the state. “As both the Attorney General and candidate for governor, it’s really an honor to be able to hear from people and spread my vision,” he said.

Asked about running in a state with a large number of unaffiliated voters in rural, conservative counties, Weiser didn’t shy away from acknowledging the political realities. “The next governor of Colorado is extremely likely to be either Michael Bennet or myself,” he said. “If you're an independent Coloradan thinking about which primary matters, the Democratic primary is likely the one that counts.”

Healthcare in Rural Colorado

Access to healthcare remains a top concern across the Western Slope, especially as hospitals face new financial pressures from recent legislation. Weiser was clear: “Providing healthcare for all Coloradans is something I’m deeply committed to.”

As Attorney General, Weiser defended the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. Supreme Court and says he’s been focused on protecting Medicaid. He’s now watching closely as federal funding shifts threaten the viability of rural hospitals. “If we lose rural hospitals in Colorado, that is devastating for communities,” he said.

Weiser pointed to new and creative solutions, such as Ridgeway’s home-visit paramedic program, and the potential of telehealth to bring down costs. “We need to make sure that healthcare is accessible and affordable,” he said. “What scares me is if more care is being provided in emergency rooms—the most expensive form of healthcare—and hospitals aren’t being reimbursed.”

To fill funding gaps, he noted that the state recently tapped into the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund to support rural hospitals and that a $50 billion federal fund may offer additional help. “We’re going to need every creative tool available,” Weiser said, adding, “It’s make-or-break time over the next two to four years.”

Lessons from the Opioid Crisis

In framing his healthcare approach, Weiser drew on lessons from his leadership in Colorado’s response to the opioid epidemic. He led the state’s legal action against Big Pharma, resulting in nearly $900 million in settlement funds for Colorado.

Rather than keeping control at the state level, Weiser says he prioritized a local-first model. “Ninety percent of the money went to the local and regional level,” he said, citing a regional oversight board that includes Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen and Montrose Mayor Dave Frank. “Every dollar is transparently reported, and we have an annual statewide meeting to share best practices.”

This collaborative, locally informed approach is what he says sets him apart as a leader. “It’s not empty talk,” Weiser said. “I’ve walked this walk.”

Fixing a Broken Immigration System

Immigration was another topic with deep resonance in Western Colorado, where immigrant labor is essential to agriculture and service industries, but where illegal immigration is a common source of concern.

Weiser didn’t mince words. “The system is broken,” he said. “We’ve failed to secure the border, and the backlog for people legally seeking asylum is outrageous—five years before their case can be heard.”

He described the current immigration framework as full of gray areas, offering the example of “Jack,” a pseudonymous law enforcement officer in Colorado who is now being told he must leave the country despite having a child who is a U.S. citizen. “My vision is for a system that is lawful, fair, and sensible,” Weiser said.

That includes due process for all individuals and clear rules for enforcement. “Let’s not go after people in random, indiscriminate raids,” he said. “Let’s do this in a lawful and humane way.”

As governor, Weiser said he would continue advocating for immigration reform that works for Colorado’s communities, especially its agricultural producers. “We are putting so many people through so many hoops,” he said. “We can do better.”

Public Lands and Rural Voices

Western Colorado is home to millions of acres of public land, and proposals like the Dolores National Monument and the GORP Act have sparked pushback from local officials concerned about government overreach. Weiser said he understands that concern.

“One of my core beliefs is that if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” he said. “And I’ve heard loud and clear from rural communities that they don’t feel like they’re at the table.”

He cited wolf reintroduction as another flashpoint where rural communities feel dictated to. “The voters voted for wolf reintroduction, and that’s the law,” Weiser said. “But how we implement that law matters. People need to be heard, and their local realities need to be respected.”

He recounted conversations across the state in which well-intentioned policies out of Denver have backfired in rural areas—like overly strict daycare licensing rules that forced the only licensed provider in one town to shut down. “We cannot design rules in Denver that don’t make sense in Montrose or Trinidad or Sterling,” he said.

Protecting Water on the Western Slope

With growing demands on Colorado’s water and ongoing negotiations around the Colorado River Compact, Weiser said he’s committed to making sure Western Slope voices are not just heard but prioritized.

“The worst version of Colorado is one where we’re all fighting each other over water,” he said. “The best version is one where we ask: what do you need, and what can you give up?”

He praised the role of local basin roundtables and cited a specific example from Hayden, where he helped ensure that water rights from a shuttered coal plant could only be sold to Western Slope entities. “I said I’d blow the deal up unless the water stayed in Western Colorado,” he said. “And we made that happen.”

While he wouldn’t comment directly on the pending Shoshone water rights case due to his role in the proceedings, Weiser affirmed his general support for protecting in-stream flows and preventing unnecessary trans-basin diversions.

A Style of Collaborative Governance

Throughout the conversation, Weiser repeatedly emphasized a collaborative approach to governance, especially in working with rural communities that often feel left out.

“I start by listening,” he said. “Too often, government is on autopilot. People are asking, why aren’t you listening to me? Why are you doing something that won’t work?”

As governor, Weiser said he’d bring an “innovation mindset” and a willingness to rethink systems that don’t serve all parts of the state. “I don’t care how we’ve always done it,” he said. “What’s the best way to solve this problem? That’s how I want to do it.”

A Final Note to Voters

In a state where unaffiliated voters now outnumber both Democrats and Republicans, Weiser is making his pitch not just to partisans but to anyone who wants thoughtful, inclusive leadership.

He framed his candidacy as one rooted in service and openness. “Whether it’s healthcare, immigration, public lands, or water, my commitment is to represent all of Colorado—not just the Front Range,” he said.

And for voters in Montrose and Delta Counties who may be wondering whether they matter to a candidate from Denver, Weiser had a clear message: “I’ve shown up, and I’ll keep showing up. I believe in working with communities, not talking at them.”