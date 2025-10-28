LOCAL MOTION: Osito Farms and Western Culture Creamery

On this edition of Local Motion we take you to Osito Farms and Western Culture Creamery for a visit with owners Tiffany Saverese, Osito Farms, and David Miller, Western Culture Creamery.

OSITO FARMS: Osito Farms is a family-owned, certified organic orchard and vineyard in the North Fork Valley of Western Colorado. We believe that land stewardship and commercial agriculture go together like peaches and cream. Or... peaches and pollinators. From our bee-friendly, continuously blooming cover crop to our water wise irrigation system and solar powered cooler, our farm is at the leading edge of low input, zero-waste sustainable agriculture. (Information from Osito Farms website)

WESTERN CULTURE CREAMERY: David & Suanne Miller established Western Culture Creamery & Farmstead in 2015. Becoming USDA licensed in 2018. They are committed to producing the highest quality goat cheese from their small sustainable farm on the western slope of Colorado. (Information from WCC website)