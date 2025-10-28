© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: Osito Farms and Western Culture Creamery

By Lisa Young
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
Tiffany Savarese of Osito Farms
1 of 4  — tiffany_s01.jpg
Tiffany Savarese of Osito Farms
Lisa Young / KVNF
Tiffany and Vince prepare to restock their small farm store
2 of 4  — ositofarmstore02.jpg
Tiffany and Vince prepare to restock their small farm store
Lisa Young / KVNF
David Miller, owner Western Culture Creamery
3 of 4  — DavidMiller_WCC_01.jpg
David Miller, owner Western Culture Creamery
Lisa Young / KVNF
Western Culture Creamery is USDA certified
4 of 4  — WCC_trailer.jpg
Western Culture Creamery is USDA certified
Lisa Young / KVNF

KVNF highlights two local farms during Mountain Harvest Festival

On this edition of Local Motion we take you to Osito Farms and Western Culture Creamery for a visit with owners Tiffany Saverese, Osito Farms, and David Miller, Western Culture Creamery.

OSITO FARMS: Osito Farms is a family-owned, certified organic orchard and vineyard in the North Fork Valley of Western Colorado. We believe that land stewardship and commercial agriculture go together like peaches and cream. Or... peaches and pollinators. From our bee-friendly, continuously blooming cover crop to our water wise irrigation system and solar powered cooler, our farm is at the leading edge of low input, zero-waste sustainable agriculture. (Information from Osito Farms website)

WESTERN CULTURE CREAMERY: David & Suanne Miller established Western Culture Creamery & Farmstead in 2015. Becoming USDA licensed in 2018. They are committed to producing the highest quality goat cheese from their small sustainable farm on the western slope of Colorado. (Information from WCC website)

Tags
Local Motion Osito FarmsWestern Culture CreameryMountain Harvest Festival
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young