© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: Elevation Herbal Tea and Fields of Glory

By Lisa Young
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM MST
Shannon Ullman, Elevation Herbal Tea
1 of 4  — Shannon_Ullmann.jpg
Shannon Ullman, Elevation Herbal Tea
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 4  — Elevationfields03.jpg
Steve Schauer, Fields of Glory
3 of 4  — Steve_FOG.jpg
Steve Schauer, Fields of Glory
Lisa Young / KVNF
Hemp harvested this fall dries in the drying shed at Fields of Glory near Paonia, Colorado
4 of 4  — FoG_dryingshed.jpg
Hemp harvested this fall dries in the drying shed at Fields of Glory near Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF

KVNF highlights two local farms during Mountain Harvest Festival

On this edition of Local Motion we take you to Elevation Herbal Tea and Fields of Glory for a visit with owners Shannon Ullmann, Elevation Herbal Tea and Steve Schauer, Fields of Glory. Both farms participated in this year's Mountain Harvest Festival farm tours.

ELEVATION HERBAL TEA: Elevation Herbal Tea is located in Hotchkiss, Colorado, in the Gunnison River’s North Fork Valley. At the base of the West Elk Mountains, this valley is known for beautiful and productive orchards and vineyards. We think green is beautiful. Our values and farming practices show it. Everything we put into our herbal tea is pure and wholesome, so that everything that comes out is too. Just ask our bees. (Information taken from website)

FIELDS OF GLORY: Fields of Glory is a faith-based company that seeks to bring alternative product options for promoting health and wellness so that you may experience life abundantly. We believe in being good stewards of the land by practicing organic, regenerative, and sustainable farming. We have obtained USDA organic certification for our farm, so that you can be assured of quality in all our products, verified by independent laboratories.

We are guided by God’s love and friendship in everything we do- from seed to harvest, and from extraction to creating final products. (Information taken from website)

Tags
Local Motion Local MotionElevation Mountain Grown Herbal TeaFields of GloryMountain Harvest Festival
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young