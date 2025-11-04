LOCAL MOTION: Elevation Herbal Tea and Fields of Glory

On this edition of Local Motion we take you to Elevation Herbal Tea and Fields of Glory for a visit with owners Shannon Ullmann, Elevation Herbal Tea and Steve Schauer, Fields of Glory. Both farms participated in this year's Mountain Harvest Festival farm tours.

ELEVATION HERBAL TEA: Elevation Herbal Tea is located in Hotchkiss, Colorado, in the Gunnison River’s North Fork Valley. At the base of the West Elk Mountains, this valley is known for beautiful and productive orchards and vineyards. We think green is beautiful. Our values and farming practices show it. Everything we put into our herbal tea is pure and wholesome, so that everything that comes out is too. Just ask our bees. (Information taken from website)

FIELDS OF GLORY: Fields of Glory is a faith-based company that seeks to bring alternative product options for promoting health and wellness so that you may experience life abundantly. We believe in being good stewards of the land by practicing organic, regenerative, and sustainable farming. We have obtained USDA organic certification for our farm, so that you can be assured of quality in all our products, verified by independent laboratories.

We are guided by God’s love and friendship in everything we do- from seed to harvest, and from extraction to creating final products. (Information taken from website)