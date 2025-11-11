© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Veterans Day Special

By Lisa Young
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM MST
Keven, Larry and Joe receive quilts from Delta County Quilts of Valor
Delta County Quilts of Valor/Facebook
/
KVNF
Keven, Larry and Joe receive quilts from Delta County Quilts of Valor

KVNF honors our veterans with a look at two memorial parks

On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF’s Senior Reporter I’m Lisa Young highlight two stories about two communities seeking to honor our area veterans with memorials. We’ll wrap up the program re-airing a story on Delta County Quilts of Valor.

First, up in the to the small community of Cedaredge Cathy Meskel and her Support our Soldiers Foundation recently completed a memorial park featuring 13 marble monuments at the long awaited Veteran’s Monuments Park. The grand opening took place on Veterans Day at 2:00 pm.

There's another veterans park under way in Montrose. We hear from retired Marine Corp Colonel Les Williams on the ongoing efforts to build the Montrose Veterans Memorial.

We wrap up our program honoring our veterans with a story on Delta County Quilts of Valor, this story ran about a local non-profit that makes quilts for military members aired on our Regional Newscast in September.

Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
