Local Motion: Veterans Day Special

On this edition of Local Motion, KVNF’s Senior Reporter I’m Lisa Young highlight two stories about two communities seeking to honor our area veterans with memorials. We’ll wrap up the program re-airing a story on Delta County Quilts of Valor.

First, up in the to the small community of Cedaredge Cathy Meskel and her Support our Soldiers Foundation recently completed a memorial park featuring 13 marble monuments at the long awaited Veteran’s Monuments Park. The grand opening took place on Veterans Day at 2:00 pm.

There's another veterans park under way in Montrose. We hear from retired Marine Corp Colonel Les Williams on the ongoing efforts to build the Montrose Veterans Memorial.

We wrap up our program honoring our veterans with a story on Delta County Quilts of Valor, this story ran about a local non-profit that makes quilts for military members aired on our Regional Newscast in September.