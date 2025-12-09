© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: KVNF Live Sessions Welcomes the Wood Brothers

By Taya Jae
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:51 PM MST
The Wood Brothers in KVNF's Bamboo Room
KVNF’s Live Sessions welcomes The Wood Brothers into the Paonia studio for a deep, playful conversation about creativity, presence, and their ninth album, Puff of Smoke. Guest host Taya Jae sits down with Chris Wood, Oliver Wood, and Jano Rix to talk about what they call “joyful impermanence” – the idea that everything is fleeting, and that can either be frightening or liberating.

The trio pull back the curtain on their recording process, where lyrics and chords arrive with some intention, but many of the sounds listeners hear are born in the moment. They describe trusting one another like rotating producers, chasing first takes, and knowing when to “take the paper away” before a song gets overworked.

They also explore what it means to keep songs alive on stage after nearly two decades together – refusing to play them the same way twice, staying present with each audience, and letting arrangements evolve from night to night.

Along the way, the band and Taya reflect on how music can hold big feelings in a chaotic world, synchronize strangers on a dance floor, and offer spaces where three generations can stand in the same room, sing along, and remember they’re not different.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
