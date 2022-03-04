© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Rain and Shine Logo.png
Rain & Shine

Rain and Shine: Of Lichens and Beavers

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST
image-from-rawpixel-id-4025579-original.jpg
rawpixel.com / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)
/
Beaver Lodge. Original public domain image from Flickr

This episode talks about a recent study showing the disappearance of lichens due to climate change. We as humans can also help protect what we in plants and animals in the face of climate change by supporting safe places or, refugia, where they can find water, food, and shelter.

Tags

Rain & Shine environmentNaturescience
Calla Rose Ostrander
Calla Rose was born in Tucson AZ and grew up in the Rocky Mountain West. She attended Shining Mountain Waldorf school in Boulder Colorado K-12 and graduated with a degree in International Political Economy on a classical cello scholarship, from the University of Puget Sound. After spending some time in California she is happily back in Colorado and living in Paonia.
See stories by Calla Rose Ostrander