Calla Rose Ostrander

Calla Rose OstranderHost of Rain and Shine
Calla Rose was born in Tucson AZ and grew up in the Rocky Mountain West. She attended Shining Mountain Waldorf school in Boulder Colorado K-12 and graduated with a degree in International Political Economy on a classical cello scholarship, from the University of Puget Sound. After spending some time in California she is happily back in Colorado and living in Paonia.
Looking at drought maps in 2021 it was striking to see that the areas in Colorado and in California that are under the most intensive tillage also were suffering from the most extreme drought. Could there be a relationship?
"This weeks Rain & Shine covers the scintillating topic of stars and many of the questions you may have asked yourself while lying in a hot spring on a cold, clear and dark winter night. Paonia resident Jez Wain helps us to answer these musings.”
A very long time ago, Earth was a very different place. The air was not full of oxygen and one whole day was only six hours instead of twenty four! How did this world become the one we have today, and what role did the moon play in getting us here?
La Niña is a weather phenomenon that arises from the temperatures of Pacific Ocean waters affecting the course of the Pacific and Polar jet streams. La Niña years typically bring wet falls (from increased Atlantic and Gulf storms) and dry winters (by bumping up the Polar jet stream) to southern Colorado. This year looks to be a dry one, but Rain & Shine’s team is holding out for the famous variability of our region in hopes for some snow!
In a drying landscape one thing we can do to halt desertification is to restore small water cycles. What does that mean? It means keeping the water that…
There are things that we can do and when it comes to butterflies our yards, farms and community gardens and parks can be the difference between life and…
I was standing at my desk looking out into the garden I share with neighbors when I saw an American robin come by and pick up an earthworm. This red…
The hunter or warrior constellation of Orion is especially visible in our dark winter sky. Known for his bow, broad shoulders and belt Orion also carries…
As we face one of the worst droughts in modern history, trees can help us fight the challenges of heat, dryness, dust and mental fatigue. Street trees…